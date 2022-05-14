Symmetry Investments LP Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Symmetry Investments LP cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,221 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.3% of Symmetry Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $193.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.50 and its 200 day moving average is $197.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.