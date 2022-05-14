Symmetry Investments LP Has $23.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Symmetry Investments LP boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,409 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises 7.4% of Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Symmetry Investments LP owned 0.21% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $23,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,548,000 after purchasing an additional 702,098 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 234,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 113,761 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 341,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 97,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 170,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $39.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

LSXMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 in the last 90 days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

