Symmetry Investments LP Acquires Shares of 7,000 Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,001,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,534,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 704.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $67.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $91.30. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 3.34.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. Denbury had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

