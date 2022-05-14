Symmetry Investments LP Acquires Shares of 10,916 Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,916 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 805.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 51,650 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVID shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

