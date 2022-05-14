Sylo Trading Down 30.9% Over Last 7 Days (SYLO)

Sylo (SYLO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Sylo coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sylo has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. Sylo has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $349,897.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sylo alerts:

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000122 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000935 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000226 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sylo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sylo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.