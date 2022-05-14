Sycale Advisors NY LLC Has $32.15 Million Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 162.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470,974 shares during the period. Gogo comprises 15.0% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned about 2.16% of Gogo worth $32,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the third quarter worth approximately $18,445,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 26.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,627,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,150,000 after buying an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the third quarter worth approximately $5,590,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 304.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 241,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the third quarter worth approximately $3,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

Shares of Gogo stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 682,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,306. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Gogo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.