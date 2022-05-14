SVB Leerink Comments on Design Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Design Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02).

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DSGN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN opened at $10.93 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $609.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 334,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Arsani William bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $474,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

