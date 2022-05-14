Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $96.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

XPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.86.

NYSE XPO opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.86. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

