Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 102.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 613,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,454. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $197,272.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $53,236.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,220 shares of company stock worth $6,300,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

