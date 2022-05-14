Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.88.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 613,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,454. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 3,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $181,288.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $735,209.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,220 shares of company stock worth $6,300,372. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

