SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,044.00

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $928,298.94 and approximately $2,044.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.79 or 0.00528851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00038121 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,839.61 or 2.02627197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004706 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,117,323 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars.

