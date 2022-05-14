Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.57.
Suncor Energy stock opened at C$46.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$42.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.97. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.90 and a 1-year high of C$48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
