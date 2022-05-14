Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.57.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$46.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$42.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.97. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.90 and a 1-year high of C$48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,050,545.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total value of C$2,346,804.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

