Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $37.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.3623 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

