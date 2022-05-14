SUN (old) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.37 Million (SUN)

SUN (old) (SUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. SUN (old) has a total market capitalization of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SUN (old) has traded flat against the US dollar. One SUN (old) coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00010665 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,971.20 or 1.00043096 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.42 or 0.00547055 BTC.

About SUN (old)

SUN (old) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN (old) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

