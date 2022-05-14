Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Cut to C$67.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$69.46.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF traded up C$0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting C$61.54. 2,531,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,258. The company has a market cap of C$36.07 billion and a PE ratio of 9.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.10. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$60.43 and a 1 year high of C$74.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.53. The company had revenue of C$13 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9899995 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

About Sun Life Financial (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.