Summitry LLC Makes New Investment in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

OXLC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. 1,828,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,441. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.85%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

