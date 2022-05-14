Summit Creek Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,468 shares during the period. Napco Security Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $21,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 237.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 18.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 32.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

NSSC stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. 97,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.49 million, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.40. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.63.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 12.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

