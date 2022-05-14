Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 72,569 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,569 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.97% of Construction Partners worth $14,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Construction Partners by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROAD shares. Raymond James raised Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. 243,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,839. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 83.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.14 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 1.25%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.