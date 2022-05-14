Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 6,844 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Grid Dynamics worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 212.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after buying an additional 724,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 35.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 39,064 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDYN. Cowen downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of GDYN stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 858,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,916. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

