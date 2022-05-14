Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 196,656 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 423,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $11,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 194,279 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 32,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 639,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,941. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $297.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $52,361.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,306 shares of company stock valued at $674,046. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

About Evolent Health (Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.