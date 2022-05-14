Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $25.27 Million Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,567 shares during the quarter. Qualys makes up 2.5% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Qualys worth $25,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.78.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,001,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,265,337.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,393,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,386 shares in the company, valued at $10,174,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,693 shares of company stock worth $5,373,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.30. The stock had a trading volume of 627,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,246. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $150.10.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.