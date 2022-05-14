Summit Creek Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,442 shares during the quarter. NV5 Global comprises about 2.6% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 1.24% of NV5 Global worth $26,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in NV5 Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in NV5 Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in NV5 Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NV5 Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total value of $486,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $1,054,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $2,973,090 in the last three months. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.12. The stock had a trading volume of 48,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.04. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.48.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $188.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

