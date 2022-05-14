Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys 318 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $100,216,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $97,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $60,173,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $57,882,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,395,000 after acquiring an additional 65,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $8.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.53. The stock had a trading volume of 189,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,858. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.14.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

