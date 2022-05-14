Summit Creek Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 62,754 shares during the period. LeMaitre Vascular accounts for 1.8% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 1.65% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $18,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMAT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.41. 158,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,977. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average of $46.72. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $952.85 million, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.29.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

LMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.