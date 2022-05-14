Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the April 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOMMY opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. Sumitomo Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

