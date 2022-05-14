STV Group (LON:STVG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $290.00

Shares of STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.58) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.58), with a volume of 9648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 302 ($3.72).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £139.00 million and a PE ratio of 7.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 314.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 333.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. STV Group’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

