Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €55.00 ($57.89) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAX. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($102.11) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($89.47) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($65.37) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($82.11) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($84.21) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €79.65 ($83.84).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €53.15 ($55.95) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €49.26 ($51.85) and a 12 month high of €76.05 ($80.05). The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.