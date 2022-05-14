Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STRM. TheStreet raised shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ STRM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

