StockNews.com Upgrades Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $264.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $223.31 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.89.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,735.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 12.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,432 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 802,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,570,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,742,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

