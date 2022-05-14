StockNews.com Lowers NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NS. Barclays raised their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuStar Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of NS stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.38 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 111.92% and a net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 46.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

