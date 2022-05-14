StockNews.com Lowers Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CNSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Consolidated Communications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 39,338,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,834,742,000 after buying an additional 32,985,911 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $6,208,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,343,000 after buying an additional 764,810 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 298,820 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Communications (Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.