StockNews.com Lowers Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of BLX stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 35.49% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 352,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 33,345 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

