StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SIEB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. 36,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $6.39.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares during the period. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

