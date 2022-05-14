StockNews.com Downgrades International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $132.16 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 144.95%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $5,951,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 120,795 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

