StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $27.01.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 7.94%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 252,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

