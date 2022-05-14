Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for May 14th (AVID, BCO, BLL, BMRN, CROX, CSGS, DLNG, EBR, GDEN, INCY)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, May 14th:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ball (NYSE:BLL)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CarLotz Inc. provides used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing(TM) business which provides corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. CarLotz Inc., formerly known as Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company, through its subsidiaries, is a North American industrial engineering, construction, and maintenance contractor headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea. They report their financial results in three key operating segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions. “

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif. “

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp is focused on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi therapeutic platform. The Company’s pipeline consists of RXI-762 and RXI-804 which are in clinical stage. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in Marlborough, United States. “

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Premier Foods plc, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of food and beverage products in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The Company operates in three divisions: Grocery, Hovis and Chilled. Grocery division is comprised of cakes, soups, vegetables, stocks, gravies, spreads, desserts. Hovis segment is comprised of wrapped bread, morning goods, and frozen part-baked products. The chilled segment is comprised of chilled and frozen meat-free products and chilled ready meal. The top brands offered by the company include: Hovis, Mr. Kipling, Quorn, Sharwoods, Cadbury, Bisto, Branston, Ambrosia, Loyd Grossman and Batchelors. Premier Foods plc is headquartered in St Albans, the United Kingdom. “

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI. “

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Radius Global Infrastructure Inc., through its subsidiary AP WIP Investments LLC, is an owner of a growing, diversified portfolio of primarily triple net rental streams from wireless operators and tower companies for properties. Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vicarious Surgical Inc. is a robotics company developing a disruptive technology. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and virtual reality to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc., formerly known as D8 Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. “

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lordstown Motors Corp. is an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. Lordstown Motors Corp., formerly known as DiamondPeak Holdings Corp., is based in LORDSTOWN, Ohio. “

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets software solutions. The Company offers security applications for data-related threats which includes data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware and fraud. Safe-T Group Ltd. is based in Herzliya, Israel. “

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. “

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shattuck Labs Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. The company’s wholly owned program includes SL-172154. It operates principally in Durham, North Carolina and Austin, Texas. Shattuck Labs Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Titan Medical Inc. is focused on the design and development of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s SPORT Surgical System includes a surgeon-controlled robotic platform which incorporates a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures through a single incision. The surgical system also includes a surgeon workstation which provides a surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the robotic platform for controlling the instruments and viewing the inside of a patient’s body in 3D during MIS procedures. Titan Medical Inc. is based in ON, Canada. “

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate includes YTX-7739.Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

