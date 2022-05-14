Stifel Firstegy Downgrades Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) to Hold

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Rubellite Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Rubellite Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rubellite Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

TSE:RBY opened at C$3.90 on Thursday. Rubellite Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.10 and a twelve month high of C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$213.42 million and a PE ratio of 3.94.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

