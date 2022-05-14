STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.55-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.14.

NYSE STE opened at $216.18 on Friday. STERIS has a 52-week low of $188.10 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.43 and a 200-day moving average of $232.47.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $5,632,626 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 44.8% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

