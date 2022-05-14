Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Analysts predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) will report $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the lowest is $1.75. Stepan reported earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:SCL traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.74. 60,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,076. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.70. Stepan has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $138.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Stepan by 132.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 26,859 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Stepan by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at $16,746,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Stepan by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Stepan by 38.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

