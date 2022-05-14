Step Finance Price Down 55.4% This Week (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $193,230.80 and $1.00 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 55.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.25 or 0.00547267 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,536.08 or 2.08847817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00036522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008543 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.