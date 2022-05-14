StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 216.8% from the April 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ GASS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 107,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,256. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $94.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.11. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.06 million. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

GASS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on StealthGas in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on StealthGas in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Towerview LLC lifted its stake in StealthGas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,250,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 94,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in StealthGas by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

