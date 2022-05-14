Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Shares Gap Down to $7.62

Shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $6.70. Starry Group shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 2,763 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on STRY shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,725,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

