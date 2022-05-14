Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.77

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.77 ($1.13) and traded as high as GBX 105.20 ($1.30). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 104.70 ($1.29), with a volume of 649,595 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 131 ($1.62) to GBX 105 ($1.29) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 633.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 91.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £576.89 million and a P/E ratio of 14.73.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

