StaFi (FIS) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

StaFi (FIS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, StaFi has traded 53.3% lower against the dollar. One StaFi coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StaFi has a market cap of $14.04 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00106111 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000620 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00021855 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.00296205 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00033410 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000236 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.