SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,523,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,081 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $124,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 146.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,022,000 after buying an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

