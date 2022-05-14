SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

SPXC stock opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,469,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 255,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,245,000 after buying an additional 33,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

