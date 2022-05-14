SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SPX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of SPXC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.36. 219,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,774. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average is $53.47.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPX in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SPX in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPX in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.