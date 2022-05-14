Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $169.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.71 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $164.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $688.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $671.84 million to $695.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $769.31 million, with estimates ranging from $679.94 million to $795.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

SRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

NYSE:SRC traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 868,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,487. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.11%.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,020,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,024 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,847,000 after buying an additional 1,227,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,709,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after buying an additional 788,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1,438.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,544,000 after purchasing an additional 742,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

