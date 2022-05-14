Spire (NYSE:SR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.38.

NYSE SR opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. Spire has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.06.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 67.65%.

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spire by 48,001.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 489,616 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the third quarter valued at about $3,020,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 6.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Spire by 78.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 29,556 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

