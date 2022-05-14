Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.50

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45.50 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 46.02 ($0.57), with a volume of 1742555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.55 ($0.59).

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 57.35. The company has a market capitalization of £242.54 million and a P/E ratio of 16.88.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

Speedy Hire Company Profile (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.